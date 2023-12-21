Eurowings introduces twice-weekly flights from Berlin to Tromsø, Norway, expanding winter and Northern Europe services

Eurowings has announced the addition of Tromsø, northern Norway, to its flight schedule from Berlin Brandenburg airport (BER), operating twice a week using an Airbus A320.

The flights depart on Thursdays at 07.55 and Sundays at 15.35 from BER, reaching Tromsø in three hours. Return flights leave Tromsø on Thursdays at 11.45 and Sundays at 19.25.

Tromsø, known as the “capital of the Arctic,” offers stunning natural landscapes, including fjords and northern lights, making it a prime location for Arctic exploration.

Eurowings’ expansion from BER also includes other Northern European destinations like Copenhagen, Helsinki, Gothenburg, and Stockholm, with plans for new routes to Innsbruck from December 23 and Rovaniemi from January 13, 2024.