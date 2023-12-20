Binter Canarias welcomes first Embraer E195-E2 for Madrid routes

Binter has welcomed the initial Embraer E195-E2 (registered EC-OEA) of a new series of five that will service the Canary Islands-Madrid routes starting February 1. Valued at over 389 million euros, these planes are set to enable 112 weekly flights between the archipelago and Spain’s capital.

Binter has already a fleet of five Embraer E195-E2 flying between the Canary Islands and various destinations in Africa and Europe, but not to Madrid, which is served by Iberia and Air Europa flights.

These jets, lauded for comfort, seating arrangement, and reduced noise levels, are part of Binter’s fleet expansion plans. With plans to acquire more aircraft, Binter aims to have 16 E195-E2s by August 2024.

These state-of-the-art aeroplanes boast a spacious interior with 2+2 seating and increased luggage capacity, promising enhanced travel experiences.

The airline has meticulously scheduled daily flights between Tenerife North, Gran Canaria, and Madrid to cater to various passenger needs and maximise connectivity. Additionally, Binter’s premium onboard service ensures a comfortable travel experience, including unique amenities and connection facilitation.