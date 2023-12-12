Engine failure on Ryanair Boeing 737 MAX 8-200, aircraft diverts to Faro, Portugal

In the morning of 12 December, a Ryanair Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 (registered EI-HGR) operated flight FR1249 between Manchester, United Kingdom and Tenerife, Spain. While flying South of Portugal, the aircraft suffered an engine failure.

The crew of the aircraft, carrying 164 passengers, decided to divert to Faro, Portugal. While emergency services awaited, the aircraft made a safe landing. According to ANA (Airports of Portugal / Aeroportos de Portugal), the airport’s emergency plan was activated.

According to information acquired on Flightradar24, Ryanair dispatched a replacement Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 (registered EI-HES) to bring the passengers to Tenerife. The passengers were faced with a delay of 2 hours 30 minutes.

Source: Second Ryanair emergency landing at Faro Airport in one week (PortugalResident)