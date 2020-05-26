WFS and Qatar Airways Cargo work side-by-side to race PPE supplies to hospitals in France

Worldwide Flight Services’ (WFS) cargo handling team in Paris has been working tirelessly to rapidly process shipments of personal protective equipment (PPE) delivered by customer Qatar Airways Cargo for hospitals across France treating patients with Covid-19.

WFS has been the airline’s cargo handling partner at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport since 2000, providing warehouse handling and ramp handling for Qatar Airways Cargo services as well as trucking.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, Qatar Airways Cargo has been one of the main airlines carrying supplies of medical equipment to France, including surgical gloves, face masks, aprons and medical kits. So far, WFS has handled 12 Boeing 777X freighter flights operated by the airline, including charters organised by two of France’s leading freight forwarding companies, Bolloré Logistics and Geodis. Most flights have originated in China and Vietnam.

Guillaume Halleux, Chief Officer Cargo at Qatar Airways said, “Paris is one of our biggest cargo stations in Europe and, in these very challenging times, we have been able to deliver millions of items of personal protective equipment and medical supplies to help the coronavirus recovery programme in France. Our ability to do this quickly and efficiently has been possible thanks to the support of the WFS team in Paris, who have been highly efficient in handling both the inbound shipments as well as the general cargo we have carried for our customers on the outbound flights. We value this partnership.”

Laurent Bernard, Managing Director Cargo France at WFS, commented: “One of the most positive aspects of the coronavirus response is the way the entire air cargo industry is pulling together and playing such a vital role in transporting and delivering PPE supplies to help medical professionals across the globe. We are very proud of the role we are playing in France, working alongside major customers like Qatar Airways Cargo, to help make a positive difference. The airline’s words of encouragement mean a great deal to our team in Paris.”