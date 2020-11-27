Qantas to operate a one-off direct flight between Australia and France

On 13 December 2020, Australian airline Qantas will operate a one-off direct flight between Sydney and Paris Charles de Gaulle with a stopover in Perth.

Flight QF175 (subject to governmental and regulatory approval) will be carried out by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and have a total duration of 24 hours and 25 minutes. Departure time in Sydney is 15:35 and arrival in Paris CDG is at 08:00 on 14 December.

The purpose of the flight is the repatriation of people blocked by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Qantas does not operate scheduled international flights at this moment and is not expected to relaunch such flights before next summer.