Norwegian revamps visual profile and logo for the first time since its inception in 2002

Norwegian is undergoing a significant transformation by modernizing its visual profile and logo, marking the first update since its establishment in 2002.

“Norwegian’s logo and brand are highly recognized and valued, which we are immensely proud of. While we are refreshing our image, we assure our customers that they will still recognize us. After more than 20 years, a modernization is due, and this gives Norwegian a more contemporary, warmer, and clearer expression that will guide us safely into the next 20 years,” said Christoffer Sundby, Chief Commercial Officer of Marketing and Customer Service at Norwegian.

Since its inception in 2002, Norwegian has maintained the same logo, establishing a well-established brand identity. The motivation behind the change stems partly from the need to adapt the visual profile to current marketing requirements and user needs, as well as a desire to more clearly showcase the company’s personality and uniqueness. The upgrade follows the company’s 20th anniversary in 2022 and its ambition to become Europe’s most beloved and reliable airline.

“Our new visual identity features a richer color palette, a new typographic expression and image style, and a more flexible layout system. We are excited to unveil this, both internally and externally. The rollout will not happen overnight. We will start in digital channels and then gradually and systematically update all communication platforms, offices, airports, and aircraft. Old and new can coexist comfortably for a while. In early March, the new profile and logo will be visible for the first time in our own and external media,” said Camilla Aspen, Creative Director at Norwegian.

The new visual profile was developed by Norwegian’s marketing department, led by Eirik Bryn, in collaboration with Try Design. From Norwegian, the project was spearheaded by Creative Director Camilla Aspen.

Source: Norwegian Airlines Press Release