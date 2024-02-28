The Terminal: attempted to settle at Stockholm Arlanda Airport – convicted for three attempts

A 37-year-old man has trespassed into Stockholm’s Arlanda Airport three times in three months using boarding passes that he found. “He regarded the airport as his home,” said the prosecutor.

The man is now convicted of three airside intrusions, the part of the airport beyond the security checkpoints. Being airside without permission is a crime as it is a protected area.

The man entered twice last fall, in October and December, and once in January this year, something Uppsala Nya Tidning was the first to report.

“There are a handful of cases of intrusions, but what distinguishes these cases is that he managed to stay for quite a long time without being discovered,” said the prosecutor.

The man, a citizen of a European Union country, came to Sweden at the end of October last year. The second time he was convicted, he received 14 days in prison. The third time, he was sentenced to one month in prison and deportation.

According to the prosecutor, it is very unusual for imprisonment to be imposed in this type of crime. But the court considers it justified given the frequent relapses, with the same crime three times in three months.

Recently, the Court of Appeal also assessed that deportation is necessary to prevent the offense from recurring, as the man in court stated that he wants to return to the airport again after serving his sentence.

Therefore, the man will remain detained until the deportation is executed.