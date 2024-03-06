Norwegian Group achieves record high February load factor with 1.5 million passengers

Norwegian Group, comprising Norwegian and Widerøe, reports a strong performance in February with a total of 1,539,038 passengers. Norwegian’s load factor increased to an impressive 86%, nearing its highest-ever February record.

CEO Geir Karlsen expresses satisfaction with robust booking trends and increasing passenger trust. The cooperation with Widerøe yields positive results, enhancing synergies and service quality.

Additionally, the Group outlines historic traffic numbers for Widerøe from January 2022 to December 2023, with notable production and load factor growth in February 2024.