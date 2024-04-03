Norwegian resumes flights from Munich to the Spanish cities of Malaga and Alicante

The Scandinavian airline Norwegian is expanding its range of flights from Munich with immediate effect. In addition to its three Scandinavian destinations of Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen, it will begin serving Alicante and Malaga again from the start of April, having suspended flights to these destinations during COVID.

Under the airline code “D8”, Norwegian Air Sweden – one of several subsidiaries of the Norwegian Group – will offer a late-morning flight every Monday and Friday to the Spanish port city of Alicante, known for its beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, narrow streets and colorful houses.

Picasso’s birthplace, Malaga, is famed for its miles of beaches and its warm climate – just two of the reasons it is very popular with German vacationers. Flights to the city in Andalusia will depart Munich at 10:40 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

In addition to these Spanish destinations, Norwegian serves Oslo five times a week, Copenhagen three times a week, and Stockholm twice a week.