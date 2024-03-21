Two flights to Stavanger had to turn around after bomb threats

Two flights en route from Copenhagen (CPH) to Stavanger (SVG), Norway, were forced to turn around following bomb threats. The first one was SAS flight SK1874 operated by CityJet Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR registered EI-FPR, and the second was Norwegian flight DY971 operated by Boeing 737-800 registered LN-NGM.

Both a Norwegian and SAS plane diverted back to Copenhagen Airport, with passengers safely evacuated. Norwegian Airlines confirmed the incident, stating that the plane had landed safely back in Copenhagen, while SAS also acknowledged the situation, ensuring passengers were taken care of.

The Danish police are leading the investigation, with authorities coordinating efforts with Copenhagen Airport. Passengers are set to be placed on alternative flights once the situation is resolved, and police will conduct thorough investigations to ensure the safety of both aircraft.

At the time of writing, the two aircraft and their passengers are still in Copenhagen.