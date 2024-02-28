airBaltic inaugurates Riga – Alicante route

Alicante-Elche Airport in Spain has launched a new route to Riga, Latvia, in partnership with AirBaltic. The airline will operate this connection twice a week using an Airbus A220-300 with a capacity for 148 passengers.

The airline’s inaugural flight arrived at the Alicante airport yesterday, Tuesday, at 3:55 PM and departed an hour later back to Riga. Air Baltic will offer flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays until March 31st. Starting with the onset of the summer season, it will switch its operations to Mondays and Fridays until late October.