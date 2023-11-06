Norwegian welcomed more than 2 million passengers in October (+10%)

In October, Norwegian welcomed over 2 million passengers, achieving a load factor of 86.1%. Demand for air travel was notably high during the Nordic autumn holidays, with many travellers flying to various destinations across Europe. The airline also reported an impressive 99.4% regularity rate for scheduled flights. CEO Geir Karlsen expressed satisfaction with these traffic figures, highlighting their ability to reduce CO2 emissions by 4% compared to the previous year, thanks to the use of modern aircraft and advanced navigation technology.

During October, Norwegian carried 2,066,296 passengers, marking a 10% increase from October 2022. The airline operated an average of 78 aircraft with a 99.4% regularity rate. Punctuality stood at 85.0%, with 98% of all departing flights arriving on schedule or within one hour of scheduled arrival time.

As they enter the winter season, Norwegian is well-prepared, with reduced capacity and favourable fuel hedging. Ticket sales for Christmas and New Year are robust for both domestic and European destinations. Additionally, the airline recently signed an agreement with TUI to operate flights on TUI’s behalf from Norway, Sweden, and Denmark to European destinations. Although current booking trends have slowed due to seasonal fluctuations, the outlook for the coming months remains encouraging for leisure and business travellers.