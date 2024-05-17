Aer Lingus launches non-stop Dublin to Denver flights, unveils special fares

Aer Lingus celebrates the inaugural flight of its direct service from Dublin to Denver, Colorado, marking its largest North American network expansion. The route, operating four times weekly on an Airbus A330, offers travellers €100 off Economy and €200 off Business fares for bookings until May 19th, valid for travel between August 1st and November 30th.

Susanne Carberry, Aer Lingus’ Chief Customer Officer, highlights the significance of the route for both the airline’s expansion and the Denver region’s connectivity to Europe. Passengers can expect Aer Lingus’ signature hospitality, including food, entertainment, and upgraded Wi-Fi. The direct route aims to boost collaboration between Ireland and Colorado’s business and tourism sectors.

Denver, renowned for its outdoor activities, culture, and nightlife, awaits exploration, promising endless adventures for travellers. Additionally, passengers flying to North America enjoy complimentary amenities and US Customs and Border pre-clearance at Dublin and Shannon airports.