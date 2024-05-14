Norwegian and Strawberry launch groundbreaking loyalty venture

The airline Norwegian and Strawberry, a portal to a world of hotels, meetings, restaurants and spas, have finalised their partnership to establish a jointly owned loyalty company, combining their 10-million-member strong loyalty programmes, Norwegian Reward and Strawberry.

Initially announced last June, the venture is now operational with improved benefits for members and partners. In this revised structure, both companies hold equal 50 percent ownership, foregoing any initial accounting gains. The collaboration aims to revolutionise loyalty programmes by introducing a single currency usable across multiple partners.

Geir Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian, and Petter A. Stordalen, founder of Strawberry, expressed excitement for the venture’s potential to enhance member experiences and attract new partners. The market launch is slated for the second half of 2024, promising limitless travel, hospitality, and leisure opportunities for members.