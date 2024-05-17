Katowice Airport achieves record-breaking April passenger traffic in 2024

Katowice International Airport in Pyrzowice, Poland, managed by the Upper Silesian Aviation Group (GTL S.A.), experienced its best April in history, with 358,412 passengers recorded, marking an 11.8% increase compared to April 2023.

Regular flights, operated by airlines such as Wizz Air, Ryanair, LOT Polish Airlines, and Air Dolomiti/Lufthansa, saw 246,441 passengers, up by 4.1%. Charter flights, handled on behalf of travel agencies, served 111,307 passengers, a 36.3% increase.

Artur Tomasik, President of the Board of the Upper Silesian Aviation Group, attributes the growth to the airport’s forecasts and efficient operations, noting that the one-millionth passenger for the year was handled in record time.

Additionally, the airport experienced 3,254 aircraft takeoffs and landings in April 2024, up by 8.7% from the previous year. Overall, from January to April 2024, the airport served 1,283,621 passengers, marking a 15.1% increase compared to the same period in 2023.