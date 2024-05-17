United Airlines expands Newark-Tenerife service, boosting winter travel opportunities

United Airlines will operate flights between Newark (New Jersey) and Tenerife Sur Airport, starting from June 1st and extending until at least the end of March 2025.

This marks the third consecutive year of non-stop flights between New York and Tenerife, with three weekly frequencies in each direction. The extended service aims to enhance connectivity and boost tourism and trade opportunities. The increase in direct flights during the winter season is seen as crucial for Tenerife’s strategy to attract visitors with higher spending capacity.

United Airlines highlights the significance of this route expansion, offering enhanced travel options for passengers on both sides of the Atlantic. The airline will operate the service with a Boeing 757-200 aircraft, featuring 16 United Polaris business class seats and 160 economy class seats. The flight duration is approximately seven hours.