Emirates expands operations with second daily flight to Ho Chi Minh City

Emirates announces the addition of a second daily flight between Dubai and Ho Chi Minh City, commencing from January 15, 2025, ahead of the Lunar New Year festival.

The move underscores Emirates’ commitment to Vietnam’s growing travel demand, enhancing connectivity for both tourism and trade. Passengers gain increased options to connect to global destinations, facilitated by the modern Boeing 777-300ER aircraft offering Business and Economy class.

Emirates’ renowned amenities, including the extensive ICE entertainment system, complement the expanded service, reinforcing its status as a leading airline with a vast global network.