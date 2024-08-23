Brussels Airlines and entire Lufthansa Group extend flight suspension to Tel Aviv amid regional conflict

By
André Orban
-
0
0

Brussels Airlines has extended its suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until at least September 2, following a safety analysis by the Lufthansa Group, which also postponed flights to Beirut until September 30 and Tehran until September 2.

The decision comes in response to escalating conflict in the region. Affected passengers can rebook or request refunds.

While Lufthansa serves destinations like Beirut and Tehran, Brussels Airlines only operates flights to Tel Aviv. Lufthansa has, however, resumed flights to Amman, Jordan, and Erbil, Iraq, using a northern corridor in Iraqi airspace.

