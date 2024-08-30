Northern lights peak season begins in Finland, offering prime viewing opportunities

Northern Finland has entered its best season for spotting the northern lights, a breathtaking natural phenomenon that is most active from late August to early April.

While commonly associated with winter, the northern lights are particularly visible during autumn and spring in this region. Lapland, known for its clear, dark skies, offers around 200 nights per year of potential sightings, with the chances improving the further north you travel.

Finavia airports, including those in Rovaniemi, Kittilä, Ivalo, and Kuusamo, provide direct connections for travellers eager to witness this unique spectacle. The upcoming winter season will see 23 new routes to Lapland from across Europe, enhancing accessibility to these prime viewing locations.