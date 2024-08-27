Munich Airport celebrates 50 millionth passenger on U.S. routes amid record growth

Munich Airport marked a major milestone with its 50-millionth passenger on U.S. routes since its opening in 1992. The airport’s long-haul non-stop flights to the United States have seen significant growth, expanding from just 39 weekly departures to 5 destinations in 1992 to 140 weekly flights connecting to 14 U.S. cities today.

Key airlines like Lufthansa, American Airlines, Delta Airlines, and United Airlines operate these routes, with Lufthansa offering four daily Airbus A380 flights to Boston, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington. Seven major destinations, including Chicago, Denver, and San Francisco, are served multiple times daily. In July 2024 alone, more than 355,000 passengers travelled between Munich and the U.S., reflecting the rising demand as seat occupancy rates exceed 90%.

For the first time, annual passenger traffic on non-stop U.S. routes exceeded 3 million in 2023, with monthly figures now surpassing pre-pandemic levels from 2019.