United Airlines flight diverted after severe turbulence injures seven passengers

United Airlines flight UA1196 from Cancun to Chicago O’Hare was diverted to Memphis International Airport on Wednesday afternoon after experiencing severe turbulence. The turbulence, reported over Louisiana, caused injuries to seven passengers.

One person was transported to a local hospital with non-critical injuries, while the other six declined medical treatment. The Boeing 737-900 registered N66814, with 172 passengers and seven crew members aboard, landed safely in Memphis at 14:40 CT.

The aircraft resumed its journey to Chicago later that evening, arriving with a delay of three and a half hours.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the incident.