27-hour strike of Lufthansa ground staff in Germany from Tuesday at 04:00

The union ver.di, representing around 25,000 Lufthansa employees, has announced a strike scheduled from 04:00 on Tuesday until 07:10 on Wednesday. The strike involves ground employees and is a response to unsuccessful negotiations regarding salary increases and compensation for inflation effects.

Lufthansa management proposed a two-stage increase in 2024 and 2025, offering a 4% raise in December 2024 and a subsequent 5.5% increase in February 2025. However, ver.di is pushing for a 12.5% salary increase, with an immediate boost of at least 500 euros, along with a 3,000 euro inflation compensation bonus.

The strike is expected to impact major German airports, including Frankfurt, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, Düsseldorf, Cologne-Bonn, and Stuttgart. Lufthansa plans to implement new flight plans to minimise disruptions for passengers.

The disagreement arises, in part, from perceived disparities in salary increases, with pilots having secured a 17% raise in August after a lengthy strike.

The pilots of Discover Airlines, the Lufthansa group’s leisure subsidiary, are also on strike from Saturday to Monday for the introduction of a salary scale and regulations on flight missions and rest times.