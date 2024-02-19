Public investigation starts on Thursday for renewal of Antwerp Airport’s environmental permit

The public inquiry for the renewal of Antwerp Airport’s environmental permit will officially start on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

Airport Operating Company (LEM Antwerp) submitted the renewal application for its environmental permit on June 15, 2023, more than a year before the expiry of the current permit on June 17, 2024.

During the past few months, LEM Antwerp has completed the file based on additional questions. The file was subsequently declared complete and admissible, meaning we can now take an important step towards the public investigation.