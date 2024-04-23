Possibly up to 70% cancelled flights this Thursday’s air traffic control strike

French air traffic controllers have announced plans for a strike that could shatter records and disrupt air travel on an unprecedented scale. Dubbed “Black Thursday” by the French media, the anticipated strike threatens to ground up to 70% of flights across French airports.

Reports from BFMTV indicate that the strike, orchestrated by the National Union of Air Traffic Controllers (SNCTA), comes as negotiations – ongoing for the past 15 months – over the reform of air navigation services have hit a roadblock. The controllers, dissatisfied with the direction of negotiations, are demanding wage increases, bonuses, vacations, and a thorough review of their salaries.

The timing couldn’t be worse, as the strike coincides with the peak of the spring school holidays, adding an extra layer of chaos to an already tumultuous situation. Travelers planning to jet off to sun-soaked destinations or embark on long-awaited vacations may find themselves grounded, stranded in terminals, or forced to endure lengthy delays.

With the extent of disruptions still uncertain, passengers are left in limbo, anxiously awaiting further details. Air traffic controllers have until noon today (Tuesday) to announce the specifics of the strike, leaving travelers with little time to make alternate arrangements or contingency plans.