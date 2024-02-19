AviaAM Leasing delivers Boeing 747-400F to Challenge Group at Liege Airport

AviaAM Leasing, a global aviation holding company engaged in tailored aircraft leasing and trading services, has announced the successful delivery of one Boeing 747-400F aircraft to Challenge Group — an international air cargo group comprising eight synergistic divisions and three airlines: Challenge Airlines IL, Challenge Airlines BE, and Challenge Air Cargo. The delivery of the Boeing 747-400F took place in Liege, Belgium.

Before this transition, the aircraft was under the operation of Magma Aviation, a European cargo handler specialising in charter and regular cargo services and running regular services between cargo hubs in Europe to West and South Africa, as well as to North America, with registration TF-AMN.