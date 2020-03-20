[Coronavirus] Lufthansa takes its social responsibility seriously: employees with medical training are released from work to help

Employees with medical vocational training can now volunteer for service in medical facilities

Lufthansa meets special social responsibility in a difficult situation

The spread of the coronavirus has placed the entire world in an unprecedented state of emergency. At present, no one can foresee what further consequences will ensue. What is certain, however, is that additional medical personnel will be needed. As a large German company, Lufthansa is living up to its social responsibility even in this exceptional situation. Employees who have completed medical training can now be released quickly and unbureaucratically on a voluntary basis for specific work in a medical facility. Further details are currently being worked out.

The Group also takes its responsibility seriously on another level: in order to bring as many people as possible back home quickly, the Lufthansa Group airlines also operate numerous special flights all over the world. In close consultation with the governments of their home markets and on behalf of tourism companies and cruise lines, Lufthansa Group airlines are currently offering around 140 special flights. More than 20,000 passengers are thus flying home with Lufthansa, Eurowings, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Edelweiss. Further special flights will follow in the next few days. In addition, the Lufthansa Group is making every effort to ensure that the flow of cargo in Germany and Europe does not come to a standstill. Lufthansa Cargo continues to fly its regular program, except for cancellations to mainland China, and keeps the entire freighter fleet in the air.

19-MAR-2020 News Release