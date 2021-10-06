Brussels Airlines releases Summer 2022 schedule

Brussels Airlines offers a vast leisure network for next summer, as it sees demand returning. “Due to the uncertainty the coronavirus crisis brought along, booking behaviour had changed and passengers booked their flight tickets very shortly before departure,” the airline wrote in a press release. “Since a few weeks, this trend of last-minute bookings is slowly coming to an end, showcasing the trust of the public in the end of a period of uncertainty,” the Belgian airline added.

“Since some weeks we clearly see a change in the booking pattern, which was dominated by last-minute bookings for about 20 months. The last weeks we’ve seen a growing number of incoming bookings for the spring period and especially for the upcoming school holidays. This is a very positive sign, showing that also our customers see the light at the end of the tunnel and that they start planning next year’s holidays. It confirms also their trust in Brussels Airlines. They can rely on Belgium’s home carrier to get to their favourite holiday destinations,” says Jan Derycke, Head of Network and Planning

“This shift in the booking trend enables us to better adapt our offer to the needs of our customer. By already publishing our schedule for next summer we want to respond to their needs and offer inspiration to those who haven’t decided yet.”

To meet the high demand for holiday travel after two years of travel restrictions, Brussels Airlines has extended their offer in the leisure market. With extra flights to the most popular holiday routes in the peak season, the airline wants to respond to the wishes of its customers of whom some have been looking forward for over two years to travel again.

New routes

In the summer of 2022, Brussels Airlines relaunches Chania and Antalya for the first time since 2019. Chania (Greece) will join the network as of May 7, with two flights a week. As of March 29 the airline will operate three weekly flights to Antalya, in the south-west of Turkey.

Europe & Middle-East

Responding to the demand for sunny holiday destinations, Brussels Airlines foresees a wide range of choice for leisure travellers. Highlights in the European network are the Greek Islands, including Corfu, Chania, Heraklion, Kos, Rhodes and Zakynthos as well as the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands.

Also Italian destinations Florence, Napoli, Bari, Catania or Olbia remain popular among Belgians. Other highly demanded holiday destinations such as Malaga, Alicante, Faro, Porto and Lisbon will be connected to Brussels multiple times a day.

In the Middle East, Tel Aviv and Yerevan will be part of the Belgian airline’s network with respectively 14 and 4 flights a week.

The complete European leisure network overview is available below. Besides holiday destinations, Brussels Airlines also continues to offer a range of business and hybrid destinations in Europe. The entire network is available on brusselsairlines.com

Africa & North Atlantic

After the successful launch of Tanger and Nador in the summer of 2021, Brussels Airlines will add both destinations again next summer from mid-June till mid-September.

On the long-range network, Brussels Airlines continues to offer flights to its 15 destinations in Sub Sahara Africa. In North-America, New York and Washington will be connected to Brussels.

Complete network overview:

29 destinations in Europe:

Croatia:

Dubrovnik

Split

France:

Bordeaux

Nice

Greece:

Athens

Corfu

Chania

Heraklion

Kos

Rhodes

Zakynthos

Italy:

Bari

Catania

Florence

Napoli

Olbia

Palermo

Portugal:

Faro

Lisbon

Porto

Russia:

Moscow Sheremetyevo

St-Petersburg

Spain:

Alicante

Gran Canaria

Ibiza

Malaga

Palma de Mallorca

Tenerife

Valencia

3 destinations in the Middle-East:

Armenia:

Yerevan

Israël:

Tel Aviv

Turkey:

Antalya

18 destinations in Africa

Angola:

Luanda

Benin

Cotonou

Burundi:

Bujumbura

Cameroon

Douala

Yaoundé

DRC

Kinshasa

Gambia:

Banjul

Ghana:

Accra

Ivory Coast:

Abidjan

Liberia:

Monrovia

Morocco:

Marrakesh

Nador

Tanger

Rwanda:

Kigali

Senegal:

Dakar

Sierra Leone:

Freetown

Togo:

Lomé

Uganda:

Entebbe

2 destinations in North-America

USA:

New York

Washington