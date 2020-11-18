Peter Gerber to take over from Dieter Vranckx as CEO of Brussels Airlines and to act as Lufthansa Group Chief Representative for European Affairs

Peter Gerber, (56) currently CEO of Lufthansa Cargo, will be heading Brussels Airlines as from March 1st 2021 and fulfil the newly created role of Lufthansa Group Chief Representative for European Affairs in Brussels.

The Lufthansa Group Executive Board appoints Dieter Vranckx (47), present CEO of Brussels Airlines, as new CEO of SWISS as from January 1st 2021.

Dieter Vranckx, who joined Brussels Airlines in May 2018 as CFO and Deputy CEO and who has been acting as CEO of the Belgian airline since January 2020, will move within the Lufthansa Group to head the Zurich based Lufthansa Group network airline SWISS as of January 1st 2021.

Peter Gerber will succeed Dieter Vranckx as CEO of Brussels Airlines. Subject to the pending resolution of the Board of Directors of SN Airholding, Gerber, who is currently Chairman of the Executive Board of Lufthansa Cargo AG, will move to Belgium as of 1 March 2021. Next to heading the Belgian airline, he will also assume the newly created function of Lufthansa Group Chief Representative for European Affairs in Brussels.

“Together with the other members of the Lufthansa Group Executive Board, I wish to thank Dieter for his exemplary commitment in guiding Brussels Airlines through rough times. The Belgian airline is on the right path towards a financially healthy future”, explains Christina Foerster, Member of the Lufthansa Group Executive Board Customer, IT & Corporate Responsibility.

“With Peter Gerber, a very experienced airliner and CEO takes over from Dieter Vranckx. Together with Nina Öwerdieck, CFO of Brussels Airlines and Edi Wolfensberger, COO of the Belgian airline, Peter will continue with the implementation of the company’s turnaround plan “Reboot Plus” and build a strong, lean and competitive Brussels Airlines that can withstand future headwinds. On top of his CEO mandate, Peter will represent the interests of the entire Group at European level”, adds Christina Foerster.

“In the last months, Brussels Airlines has reached important milestones within its turnaround plan ‘Reboot Plus’. At the end of this year, we will have accomplished more than 90% of our restructuring. Being already today more efficient and leaner than in the past helps us to manage the current unprecedented crisis”, explains Dieter Vranckx, CEO of Brussels Airlines. “Together with a very professional and committed staff, Peter Gerber and my colleagues of the Extended Management Board, will make sure that Brussels Airlines gets out of the crisis stronger than before”, adds Dieter Vranckx.

“Brussels Airlines has many assets and together with the Brussels Airlines management and all 3,500 employees I am looking forward to build on the company’s strengths while increasing our competitiveness and making our way of working future proof”, says Peter Gerber, future CEO of Brussels Airlines and Lufthansa Group Chief Representative for European Affairs in Brussels.

Born in 1964 in the German town of Gieβen (Hessen), Peter Gerber studied law and business management in Gieβen and Hagen. He also completed a Senior Executive Programme at Columbia University in New York.

It’s in 1992 that Gerber joined Lufthansa. During his career, he held various management positions. In June 2009 he was appointed to the Executive Board of Lufthansa Cargo AG, responsible for Finance and Human Resources. In June 2012, Gerber changed to the Executive Board of Lufthansa Passage Airlines, where he was heading the Human Resources, IT & Services divisions.

Peter Gerber has been Chairman of the Executive Board of Lufthansa Cargo AG since May 2014. In addition to this role, Gerber holds mandate at different companies and associations, such as a seat on the Supervisory Board of Fraport AG and the position as Chairman of the IATA Cargo Advisory Council.