Belgian CEO of SWISS International Airlines Dieter Vranckx appointed to the Lufthansa Group Executive Board and as Deputy Chairman of the SWISS Board of Directors

Dieter Vranckx, the current Belgian CEO of SWISS International Airlines, has been appointed as Chief Commercial Officer of the Lufthansa Group, effective from July 1, 2024. Alongside this new role, he will continue serving as Deputy Chairman of the SWISS Board of Directors.

Vranckx has led SWISS through challenging times during the COVID-19 pandemic, achieving notable success and stabilising the company.

He has been appointed to the Lufthansa Group Executive Board as Chief Commercial Officer and will be responsible for “Global Markets and Commercial Steering Hubs” in his new role, overseeing areas like “Customer Experience” and “Group Brand Management.”

The search for his successor as SWISS CEO is underway.

Biography

Dieter R.F. Vranckx (born in 1973) is a Belgian business leader. He studied commercial engineering in Brussels and obtained an MBA from Solvay Business School.

After his studies, he worked at the airlines Sabena and Swissair. In 2001, he joined Swiss WorldCargo, the cargo division of Swiss International Air Lines, the new Swiss airline built on the ashes of bankrupt Swissair, where he held various management positions, including Vice President Asia, Middle East and Africa, based in Singapore.

From 2010 to 2013, Vranckx was regional director for the Midwestern United States and Canada of Lufthansa Cargo, the cargo division of the German airline Lufthansa. In 2013 he returned to Swiss International Air Lines, where he became Vice Chairman of the Management Committee, before returning to Lufthansa Group in 2016.

In 2018, he became financial director and vice-chairman of the management committee of the Belgian airline Brussels Airlines. In January 2020, Vranckx succeeded Christina Foerster as CEO of Brussels Airlines. In January 2021, he returned once again to Swiss International Air Lines, where he became CEO. In July 2024, he will become chief commercial officer of parent company Lufthansa.