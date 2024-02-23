Plane skids off taxiway in Sundsvall, Sweden, amid storm Louis, passengers evacuated safely

Braathens Regional Airlines (BRA) flight TT1509 from Gran Canaria to Sundsvall airport, operated by Airbus A319 registered SE-RGE, encountered difficulties as Storm Louis hit Sweden. The plane skidded off the taxiway after landing, ending up stuck in a snowdrift.

Passengers expressed fear and relief, highlighting challenges in taxiing on icy surfaces. Operations manager Fredrik Nord attributed the incident to freezing rain, causing issues during taxiing. While the airport remained open, the storm’s impact on road conditions in the region was noted, with the Swedish Transport Administration warning of slippery roads.