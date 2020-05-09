Rocket raid at Tripoli Mitiga airport, Lybia destroys a fuel depot and damages two Libyan Airlines Airbuses

On 9 May, two stored Libyan Airlines aircraft were seriously damaged and a fuel depot was destroyed at the airport of Tripoli Mitiga, Libya during rocket attacks of the forces loyal to Haftar. The aircraft concerned are an Airbus A320 (registered 5A-LAQ) and an Airbus A330-200 (5A-LAU). According to website Jacdec, the Airbus A320 is likely a write-off.

The airline was forced to cancel a repatriation flight in which almost a hundred European citizens were to return to Europe.

Haftar is the commander of the Libyan National Army and has been described as “Libya’s most potent warlord”.

It’s not the first military clash at Tripoli Airport: on 17 January 2018, a heavy clash between two rivaling clans killed 20 people and wounded another 63. At least seven aircraft were damaged.

On 8 April 2019, Tripoli’s only functional airport was hit during an air raid amid battles between forces loyal to Haftar and UN-backed government. And on 22 June 2019, a Libyan Arab Air Cargo Antonov An-124, registered 5A-DKN, got destroyed.

الجيش الوطني الليبي يستهدف مطار امعيتيقة الدولي في العاصمة طرابلس #ليبيا #الشاهد pic.twitter.com/JH7ldbE5mt — صحيفة الشاهد الليبية (@LyWitness) May 9, 2020

The aviation fuel depot at Mitiga Airport was destroyed and a Libyan Airlines plane was damaged in warlord Haftar’s systematic rocket attacks on Saturday pic.twitter.com/pTnxR3soPT — The Libya Observer (@Lyobserver) May 9, 2020