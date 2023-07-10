After an absence of ten years, Italy will be connected again with Libya

From September, the two countries will be linked again through direct flights, both Libya and Italy agreed during a conference held on Sunday in Tripoli, the largest city and capital of Libya. Ten years ago, the flights were discontinued after looming unrest in Libya.

A unity government, ruling the eastern part of Libya, agreed the deal with the Italian government. Prime minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah announced the news on Twitter: “I thank Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and I value the efforts of the transportation sector and the committee formed for that, and everyone who contributed to achieving this breakthrough.”

Libya is a former colony of Italy. The countries still have close ties with each other.

Flights between Italy and Libya were suspended in 2014 because of the chaos in the country. They broke out after the dictator Moammar Gaddafi was killed in 2011 by Libyan rebels after a NATO intervention. In the years that followed, the country slowly unraveled and fell into the hands of various armed groups. Today, the country is still very unstable.