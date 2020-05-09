SAS Traffic figures April 2020: -95.7%

SAS’ scheduled capacity fell with nearly 95% compared to last year as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. During April, only a limited network in Norway and Sweden was maintained.

“We continue to face challenging times that are radically impacting our business. Even though no one can foresee exactly how passenger demand will evolve in the coming months and years, it is clear that it will take a much longer time than previously anticipated. In our view, it will take until 2022 before demand starts to reach pre-COVID-19 levels.

“The current situation forces us to take all possible measures to reduce costs and preserve cash to be able to emerge from this crisis as a sustainable, profitable and vital part of the Scandinavian infrastructure. Given the time it will take to ramp up production, we have unfortunately had to initiate processes to reduce the size of our future workforce by up to 5,000 full-time positions.

“As part of our ongoing work to safeguard our future, I’m grateful and pleased that we now have secured the SEK 3.3Bn revolving credit facility guaranteed by the states of Sweden and Denmark. This additional liquidity will, alongside our initiated cost reduction measures, give us the time needed to explore further opportunities and financial support to safeguard our business,” says Rickard Gustafson, CEO SAS.

SAS scheduled traffic Apr20 Change1 Nov19- Apr20 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 203 -94.5% 16 665 -23.9% RPK (Mill.) 54 -98.0% 10 763 -28.8% Passenger load factor 26.6% -47.9 p.p. 64.6% -4.5 p.p. No. of passengers (000) 94 -95.6% 9,243 -26.8%

Geographical development, schedule Apr20 vs. Apr19 Nov19- Apr20 vs. Nov18-Mar19 RPK ASK RPK ASK Intercontinental -99.9% -99.4% -32.5% -26.4% Europe/Intrascandinavia -99.4% -98.2% -28.1% -25.0% Domestic -89.3% -73.2% -22.5% -16.2%

SAS charter traffic Apr20 Change1 Nov19- Apr20 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 30 -78.6% 848 -17.3% RPK (Mill.) 9 -93.0% 739 -20.7% Load factor 28.4% -57.8 p.p. 87.2% -3.7 p.p. No. of passengers (000) 1 -96.7% 242 -19.6%

SAS total traffic (scheduled and charter) Apr20 Change1 Nov19- Apr20 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 233 -93.9% 17 513 -23.6% RPK (Mill.) 62 -97.8% 11 503 -28.3% Load factor 26.8% -48.1 p.p. 65.7% -4.3 p.p. No. of passengers (000) 95 -95.7% 9,485 -26.6%

1 Change compared to the same period last year. p.p. = percentage points

Preliminary yield and PASK Apr20 Nominal change FX adjusted change Yield, SEK 1.64 +66.5% +66.4% PASK, SEK 0.44 -40.6% -40.6% Apr20 Punctuality (arrival 15 min) 97.2% Regularity 96.1% Change in total CO 2 emissions, rolling 12 months -12.8% Change in CO 2 emissions per available seat kilometre -3.2% Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions 24%

Definitions:

RPK – Revenue passenger kilometres

ASK – Available seat kilometres

Load factor – RPK/ASK

Yield – Passenger revenues/RPK (scheduled)

PASK – Passenger revenues/ASK (scheduled)

Change in CO 2 emissions per available seat kilometres – SAS passenger related carbon emissions divided with total available seat kilometres (incl. non-revenue and EuroBonus), rolling 12 months

Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions – Share of SAS passenger related carbon emissions compensated by SAS (EuroBonus members, youth tickets and SAS’ staff travel)

From fiscal year 2020 we report change in CO 2 emissions in total and per Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) to align with our overall goal to reduce our total CO 2 emissions by 25% by 2030, compared to 2005.

May 8, 2020 11:00