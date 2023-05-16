Jet2.com celebrates arrival of first brand-new Airbus A321neo aircraft

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have celebrated the arrival of their first brand-new Airbus A321 neo aircraft, marking a milestone for the company which has been a long-time Boeing client.

Jet2 plc has purchased 98 firm-ordered Airbus A321/A320 neo aircraft to support their growth and fleet expansion. The new aircraft, with a capacity of 232 passengers, enables Jet2.com and Jet2holidays to meet the demand for flights and holidays more sustainably.

The A321 neo aircraft offers a nearly 20% reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions per seat compared to previous models.

To commemorate the occasion, customers on a flight from Manchester Airport to Malaga were surprised with a voucher offering £100 off their next package holiday.

The introduction of these new aircraft aligns with Jet2’s commitment to sustainability, as they invest in a new Sustainable Aviation Fuel production plant.

The fleet expansion will also support the company’s ongoing growth, as they offer their largest-ever flights and holidays program for Summer 2023, with a fleet of 119 aircraft operating from ten UK bases.