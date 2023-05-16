Jet2.com launches flights from Liverpool Airport, making it its 11th UK base

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have announced the launch of their flights and holidays from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, making it their 11th UK airport base.

In response to high demand, they have put 20 sunshine destinations on sale for Summer 2024, including seven exclusive routes. The first flight is scheduled to depart on March 28, 2024. Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will operate up to 54 weekly flights, with a fleet of four based aircraft.

The launch represents a significant investment for the region, creating over 200 new jobs. Customers can expect VIP customer service and a range of holiday packages, with bookings available through the website, contact centre, or independent travel agents.

The expansion aligns with the companies’ long-term strategy of becoming the UK’s leading leisure travel business.