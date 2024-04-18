AEGEAN enhances long-haul capabilities with specialised Airbus A321neo fleet

AEGEAN Airlines is bolstering its international presence by investing in a specialised fleet of four Airbus A321neo aircraft, tailored for extended-range flights of up to 7.5 hours. These aircraft will feature enhanced cabin comfort, including premium lie-flat seats in Business Class and reduced seating capacity for a more spacious experience.

Equipped with satellite connectivity and in-flight entertainment, these aircraft will target non-EU markets, particularly in regions such as the Gulf, Central Africa, and Asia. AEGEAN CEO Dimitris Gerogiannis sees this investment as pivotal for expanding the airline’s reach and providing passengers with an elevated travel experience.

Scheduled for delivery in 2026 and 2027, these aircraft represent AEGEAN’s commitment to growth and quality service beyond European borders.