Japan Airlines provides update on Haneda Airport collision accident – New injuries confirmed

Japan Airlines issues a final report on the collision accident involving Flight JL516 and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft at Haneda Airport on January 2, 2024. New injuries to passengers have been confirmed, and the airline extends sincere apologies for the concerns caused.

The incident occurred during the aircraft’s landing at Runway C, resulting in a collision and subsequent fire.

Despite the total loss of the Airbus A350-900 aircraft, all passengers and crew successfully evacuated, with some injuries reported:

Injury (by medical certificate, etc.): 1 person with rib fracture (crack), 1 person with shin bone contusion, 1 person with sprain, 1 person with bruising

Physical condition decline (Visited a medical facility on the day): 12 people

The investigation is ongoing, and Japan Airlines commits to full cooperation. Detailed information on the incident’s cause is under examination.