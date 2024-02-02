Air France elevates business-class dining experience on short-haul flights with Gourmet Meal Box

Air France introduces a new culinary experience for Business customers on its short-haul network, in collaboration with Servair Corporate Chef François Adamski. The menu, changing throughout the day, includes breakfast with smoked salmon and cream cheese sandwiches before 10:00 and gourmet ‘signature’ sandwiches like smoked paprika chicken after 10:00.

Chef Adamski focuses on local and seasonal produce, French-origin meats, poultry, and dairy, PDO cheeses, and sustainably sourced fish. The monthly-renewed offerings are presented in an elegant meal box and accompanied by a curated wine and champagne list.

The airline prioritises responsible catering with onboard sorting of waste, and the boxes undergo methanisation for reprocessing.

Chef Adamski’s creations are available in the Air France lounge at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and in the Business cabin on medium-haul flights. This move aligns with Air France’s commitment to upscale services and promotion of French cuisine. Chef Adamski, known for winning the Bocuse d’Or in 2001 and becoming Meilleur Ouvrier de France in 2007, joined Servair in 2019 as Corporate Chef.