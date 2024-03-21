Japan Airlines to introduce 42 new aircraft from Airbus (A350 and A321neo) and Boeing (787-9)

Japan Airlines (JAL) has unveiled plans to introduce 42 new aircraft from Airbus and Boeing as part of its fleet renewal strategy, following a decision made during its board of directors meeting. The order includes 21 Airbus A350-900s, 11 A321neo aircraft, and 10 Boeing 787-9s.

JAL aims to bolster its international operations by adding 20 A350-900s and 10 Boeing 787-9s, focusing on regions like North America, Asia, and India.

Additionally, the airline will introduce 21 Boeing 737 MAX 8s to replace its current Boeing 737-800 fleet on domestic routes and 11 Airbus A321neo aircraft to update its medium-sized Boeing 767 fleet. The introduction of these new aircraft aligns with JAL’s goal to increase its international network capacity by 1.4 times by 2030 and reduce CO2 emissions through the adoption of fuel-efficient aircraft.

JAL remains committed to achieving its CO2 emissions reduction targets, including a 10% reduction compared to 2019 levels by fiscal year 2030.