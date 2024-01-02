A Japan Airlines Airbus A350 engulfed in fire after collision with Coast Guard plane at Tokyo Haneda airport. All 379 on board safely evacuated.

In Tokyo-Haneda airport, on 2 January 2024 at 17:47 (UTC+9), a Japan Airlines Airbus A350-900 registered JA13XJ caught fire on runway 34R after colliding with a Japanese Coast Guard De Havilland Dash 8-300 registered JA722A. The incident led to an explosion and flames engulfing the aircraft. It’s believed the collision occurred as the plane was taxiing.

The Airbus A350, carrying 367 passengers and 12 crew members from Sapporo New Chitose airport on flight JL516, had its passengers and crew safely evacuated, 17 of them sustained injuries in the evacuation process. However, five members out of the six Coast Guard crew were reported missing and it is now confirmed they did not survive.

Emergency services have been working to control the fire, prompting the closure of all runways at the airport. Several arriving planes have diverted to Tokyo Narita. It is not known when Haneda will reopen.

This event comes shortly after Japan grappled with a violent earthquake on January 1, adding to the country’s challenges.