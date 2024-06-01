Four low-cost airlines fined 150 million euros by Spain for hand luggage charges

The Spanish Ministry of Consumer Affairs has fined Ryanair, Vueling, easyJet, and Volotea a total of 150 million euros for charging passengers for hand luggage.

This decision follows complaints from consumer associations like Facua. The fines also address other practices deemed abusive, such as charging for reserving seats next to minors and dependents, lack of transparency in pricing, and not allowing cash payments for additional services at airports.

The airlines are preparing appeals against the decision, and the president of the Association of Airlines, Javier Gándara, argues that the fines are disproportionate and could force 50 million passengers to purchase unnecessary services. He also claims the decision contradicts European regulations on fare setting.

Meanwhile, Facua supports the fines and encourages consumers to seek refunds for these charges.