350 T-shirts of 20 LALIGA teams for passengers on Iberia flight IB6585 to Bogotá

On Iberia’s flight IB6585 from Madrid to Bogotá (operated by Airbus A350-900 registered EC-NXC), passengers received a delightful surprise when they found official T-shirts from one of the 20 LALIGA teams placed on their seats. Joaquín, a LALIGA ambassador, played a central role in the event, encouraging passengers to exchange shirts, mirroring the camaraderie seen on the football field.

This initiative is part of the sponsorship agreement between Iberia and LALIGA for Latin America. It’s one of several events happening in Mexico, Bogotá, and Buenos Aires aimed at bringing entertainment, culture, and fun to LALIGA fans in the region.

The collaboration between Iberia and LALIGA comes at a significant moment for both companies. Iberia is strategically focusing on Latin America, where it operates 18 destinations in 16 countries and is experiencing record flight numbers. LALIGA is undergoing a transformation in its strategy, positioning, brand, technology, and audiovisual broadcasts.

Both Iberia and LALIGA have received brand recognition from Brand Finance, an international consultancy that evaluates the value and Brand Strength Index of major organizations. In 2023, LALIGA holds the highest brand value in the sports industry category in Spain, and Iberia is recognized as the most valuable brand in the tourism sector in the country. This recognition highlights the positive evolution and impact of both brands in their respective sectors.