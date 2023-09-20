Strike notice by the staff of Brussels South Charleroi Airport

The common union front representing the staff of Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA) has filed a 15-day notice of action and strike due to a dispute over a “purchasing power bonus” of 750 euros.

The conflict arises from the airport management’s attempt to condition the bonus on factors such as part-time work and absenteeism, which could potentially reduce or cancel the bonus for certain workers. The staff reacted negatively to this announcement, leading to the strike notice.

The unions are consulting their members and considering potential actions or a strike, which could disrupt airport operations, including passenger and baggage check-in, baggage handling, and refuelling of planes.