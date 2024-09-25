Iberia launches new winter route to Innsbruck for ski enthusiasts

Iberia is adding Innsbruck, Austria, to its winter destination network with flights starting from December 1, 2024, through March 26, 2025. The airline will offer two weekly flights (Wednesdays and Sundays) between Madrid and Innsbruck, providing a total of 11,500 seats over the season.

Operated by A320neo aircraft, the route offers ski lovers access to world-class European slopes just an hour from the city. Tickets are now on sale at iberia.com, starting at €119 each way when purchasing a return trip.

Innsbruck, the capital of Tyrol, is renowned for its 12 ski resorts and over 300 km of slopes, making it a prime winter sports destination. The city also boasts rich historical and modern architecture, including landmarks like the Golden Roof, Imperial Palace, and the Swarovski Crystal Worlds Garden. This new route joins Iberia’s other winter destinations, including Salzburg, Tromsø, and Rovaniemi.