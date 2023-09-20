A doctor and a nurse saved the life of an airline passenger between Malaga and Gran Canaria

A heroic doctor and nurse on a flight from Malaga to Gran Canaria saved the life of a fellow passenger during the landing phase. The incident occurred on flight VY3068, operated by the Spanish airline Vueling. As the plane was preparing to land at Gran Canaria airport, the pilot made a public address announcement, seeking assistance from any medical professionals on board due to a passenger’s distress.

An Andalusian doctor and a nurse who happened to be on the flight immediately responded. They performed life-saving resuscitation procedures, stabilising the affected woman. Upon landing, the Canary Islands Emergency Service (SUC) transported the woman, who was now stable, to the Insular Hospital.

The remarkable actions of the doctor and nurse were witnessed by other passengers, who applauded and cheered for the two healthcare workers. A video capturing the incident has since gone viral on social media.

The story also provides information about the medical equipment and training available on commercial aircraft. Cabin crew members receive training in first aid and emergency medical care, which includes addressing issues like hypoxia, hyperventilation, barotrauma, and various other medical situations. Airlines equip their planes with First Aid Kits (FAK) and Medical Kits (MEK), with MEKs only accessible to doctors onboard.

In situations where onboard care is insufficient, the captain can request an emergency descent and land at the nearest airport, where medical assistance can be provided.

Source: La Provincia