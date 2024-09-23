Avianca sues disruptive passenger for $30,000 following assault on crew member, cancelling return flight

Avianca has taken legal action against an Argentine passenger who verbally and physically assaulted a crew member during a Bogotá-Cancún flight on September 18, 2024.

The disruptive behaviour led to the passenger being handed over to Mexican authorities, where he was detained. Due to this incident, the return flight to Bogotá was cancelled, impacting 111 passengers and causing damages exceeding USD 30,000.

Avianca’s Director of Flight Operations, Captain Juan Esteban Kappaz, expressed disappointment, highlighting the risk posed to air safety and urging authorities to impose stricter sanctions to protect airline staff and deter future incidents. Avianca has vowed to take all legal measures against the passenger.