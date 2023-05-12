For fear of being hit by a missile: British Airways Boeing 787-9 diverts to Larnaca, Cyprus

On Wednesday 10 May, a British Airways Boeing 787-9 (registered G-ZBKD) operated flight BA165 between London Heathrow, United Kingdom and Tel Aviv, Israel. The aircraft diverted to Larnaca, Cyprus after the pilot announced that the decision was made out of fear of a missile strike in and around Tel Aviv Airport.

Officials of the airline claim that the captain did not act on his own but that he received approval of the British Foreign Office in reference to the issue.

A few hours after landing at Larnaca, the Boeing 787-9 continued to Tel Aviv, before heading back to London Heathrow.