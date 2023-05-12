YouTuber who intentionally crashed own aircraft for views faces jail time

Youtuber Trevor Jacob, infamous for staging an engine failure for extra views has plead guilty for obstructing a federal investigation by cleaning up the crash site, US prosecutors say. In a video that was posted on social media (see below), you can see Trevor forcing himself to evacuate the aircraft by using his parachute with a skydiving harness.

After the crash, Trevor claimed he didn’t know the location of the crash site. But he returned by helicopter to secure and remove the wreckage, which he destroyed.

The 29-year-old pilot and skydiver has agreed to plead guilty to one felony count of destruction and concealment with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation and could face up to 20 years in jail.

Back in 24 November 2021, Trevor operated a Taylorcraft BL-65 (registered N29508) near New Cuyama Airport, California, United States. After an alleged engine failure, forcing him to evacuate the aircraft by using his parachute with a skydiving harness.

Subsequently, the aircraft crash landed into the mountainous region. The entire scene was filmed by a lot of go-pro cameras, the pilot even used a stick on a go-pro to film his jump.