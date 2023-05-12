Vueling removes requirements for make-up and high heels

Vueling is removing the requirement for flight attendants to wear make-up and high heels after the workplace inspectorate of the regional government of Catalonia threatened to fine the airline for incorrect dress code.

The Spanish low-cost airline Vueling risked a fine of 30,000 euros for its aesthetic demands on the female cabin crew. Now the airline responds by saying that they will review their rules and that there will be no requirements for make-up or heels over three centimeters.

So far, no one among the cabin crew has been punished for not following the dress code.

“The company always listens to its employees and to guarantee the comfort and safety of its employees in all environments. For that reason, we are now working with representatives of the cabin crew to develop a dress code,” the company writes in a press release.