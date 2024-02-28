Icelandair to introduce Boeing 737 MAX 8 service to Greenland in Q3 2024

Icelandair is set to elevate its service to Greenland in the third quarter of 2024 with the introduction of Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft on the Reykjavik Keflavik – Narsarsuaq route. Commencing from July 6th to August 31st, one of the two weekly services will be operated by the MAX 8, replacing the Dash 8-Q400. The remaining weekly service will continue to be served by the Dash 8-200.

The flight schedule is as follows:

FI133 KEF1730 – 1930UAK 7M8 (Saturdays)

FI133 KEF1730 – 1930UAK DH2 (Tuesdays)

FI134 UAK2015 – 0015+1KEF DH2 (Tuesdays)

FI134 UAK2040 – 2345KEF 7M8 (Saturdays)

Source: aeroroutes.com